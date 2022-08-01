Saints Alvin Kamara due in court in battery case

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara is expected to make another appearance in a Las Vegas court Monday morning after his off-season arrest.

Kamara is facing felony battery charges from an incident in a Las Vegas casino in February.

The Aug. 1 hearing has already twice been postponed after attorneys asked for more time to review evidence.

Police say the Feb. 5 altercation was caught on camera. In the video, police say Kamara puts his hand on the alleged victim’s chest to prevent him from getting onto an elevator at the rooftop nightclub Drai’s. The man reportedly pushed Kamara’s hand away before Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons punched the man.

The man was knocked unconscious and Kamara, Lammons, and two other men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, allegedly stomped his face, chest, and legs, leaving him with an orbital fracture to his eye and injuries to the head, knees, and arms.

Kamara told police he heard the man call one of his friends ugly before the fight broke out and that he thought the victim was running away when he chased and punched him.

Police say surveillance video refutes Kamara’s story, allegedly showing Kamara’s group strike first and the all-pro running back attack the man “immediately,” punching him at least eight times.

The NFL is still monitoring the legal developments. Kamara could face suspension, but nothing is certain and possible punishments depend on the findings of the case.

