School bus safety week begins in Louisiana

(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday, August 1 marks the start of school bus safety week in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has a few reminders for drivers ahead of the start of class in the Baton Rouge area.

All drivers should continue to obey speed limit signs in and around school zones. Watch for school buses and be prepared to stop when their red lights are flashing.

Also, drivers should obey crossing guards on crosswalks and avoid stopping on crosswalks.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, public school students return to the classroom on Monday, August 8. The back-to-school date is Tuesday, August 9, for public school students in Livingston Parish. Meanwhile, the school return date for Ascension Parish Public Schools is Thursday, August 4.

