Southern Air’s Cenla Summer Camp kicks off KALB’s high school football previews

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The high school football season is just about a month away from kicking off.

As teams are getting ready to put on pads and get back to camp, KALB has you covered in our Southern Air’s Cenla Summer Camp covering all the schools in Central Louisiana.

Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison have you covered the entire month of August as we get ready for the start of football season. Every Monday through Friday starting Aug. 1 and ending Aug. 26, KALB will have previews of each team. Watch how your favorite team is preparing for 2022 every weeknight on 6 and 10 on News Channel 5.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.