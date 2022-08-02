3 Concordia Parish escapees could be in Winn, Livingston parishes

From Left to Right: Thor N. Teal, Ryan McKinney, Carlos Ramos
From Left to Right: Thor N. Teal, Ryan McKinney, Carlos Ramos(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday.

Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.

Officials said that walk-offs occasionally occur at correctional facilities and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to continuously improve the security of all inmates and the safety of the residents in the parish.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-336-5231 or call 911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app by clicking “submit a tip”.

Read below for descriptions:

  • WANTED:
    • Ryan McKinney- 31
      • White Male; 5′7″ 170 lbs
      • Address: 21866 Perrin Ferry Road Springfield, LA (Livingston Parish)
      • CHARGES: Theft; Possession of CDS II; Theft of motor vehicle; Resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; Possession of CDS I; Obstructing public passage; Aggravated assault; Aggravated flight from an officer.
  • WANTED:
    • Carlos Ramos-25
      • White Male; 5′6″ 155 lbs
      • Address: 180 WCC Winnfield, LA (Winn Parish)
      • CHARGES: Possession of Synthetic Cannabis
  • WANTED:
    • Thor N. Teal- 32
      • White Male; 6′2″ 180 lbs.
      • 33650 Mack Road Walker LA (Livingston Parish)
      • CHARGES: Bench Warrant; Possession of CDS II; Possession of stolen things

