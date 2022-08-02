APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2.

APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and white button-up short sleeve shirt, carrying a purple bag, walking up to the porch and stealing the package.

If you know who this is, please contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

