APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch

A man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street in Alexandria.
A man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street in Alexandria.(Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2.

APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and white button-up short sleeve shirt, carrying a purple bag, walking up to the porch and stealing the package.

If you know who this is, please contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

