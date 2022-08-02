APD seeking man wanted for vehicular homicide

Leandra McNeal
Leandra McNeal(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect wanted for vehicular homicide in connection with the death of a motorcyclist that happened on June 28.

Leandra McNeal, 44, of Ball is wanted for one count of vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Kobe Bordelon, 20, of Alexandria.

The victim died from injuries in an accident involving the motorcycle he was riding and a pickup truck. The accident happened on North Bolton Avenue by the Enterprise Road intersection.

McNeal was previously arrested following the accident and charged with one count of felony hit and run, one count of driving under suspension and one count of failure to yield. The warrant for vehicular homicide was issued on July 21.

If you have information on McNeal’s whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7868, Alexandria Police Dispatch at 318-441-6559, or the Alexandria Police Traffic Division at 318-441-6408.

