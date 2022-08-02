Boyce woman killed in crash on US HWY 71

(Pixabay via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Boyce woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 71 near Gene Ball Road on August 2, 2022.

Louisiana State Police said Laura Lee, 35, was traveling south behind another vehicle when, for unknown reasons, she struck the rear of that vehicle, causing both to exit the roadway.

Lee’s vehicle overturned, and she was thrown from it. She was not wearing a seatbelt. She was taken to Rapides Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicle survived.

The crash is still under investigation by LSP.

