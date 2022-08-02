DOTD begins transforming Atchafalaya Basin Bridge into safety corridor

FILE - The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
FILE - The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge(WAFB)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will begin installing new signs along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on Friday, Aug. 5.

According to DOTD, the additional signage is part of a three-phase process in response to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge being established as a highway safety corridor. They will also install camera safety devices to monitor vehicles traveling over the posted speed limit and issue warnings and citations.

During the first phase, crews will install “Higher Fines” signs near the bridge approaches on I-10 at both ends, as well as on the on-ramps at the Whiskey Bay and Butte LaRose exits. There will also be “Safety Corridor” signs placed before the bridge approaches to warn drivers of the changes, according to DOTD.

DOTD reports that the second phase will consist of crews placing automated radar feedback signs that display motorists’ speed throughout this 18-mile stretch, and the third phase will consist of crews placing cameras that will monitor drivers’ speed.

For more information about the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Safety Corridor, visit the DOTD website.

