Hooping to Heal a City: Stop the Violence, LSUA team up for basketball camp

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Kids in Alexandria once again are having ways to get out and about as Stop the Violence teamed up with LSUA to put on a basketball camp to help keep the youth safe and out of trouble.

Fred Burgess with Stop the Violence said using sports to keep the kids occupied and off the street is all part of the game plan.

“I see the things that we have going on so that the parents can drop the kids off while they are at work and still have a safe place to be,” said Burgess. “I’m just seeing and looking at talented kids in this community.”

LSUA Head Basketball Coach Larry Cordaro, along with some of his players, tapped into that potential by teaching drills and providing community support for that younger generation.

Jason Perry II grew up in Alexandria and is now a freshman guard with the Generals. He said he grew up idolizing athletes in his community, which inspired him and now he cherishes being able to have that impact on the campers.

“Giving back to those kids, and they can watch me play now. It’s all come full circle,” said Perry II.

This basketball camp was the third event put on this summer by Stop the Violence. Burgess hopes that providing a mentor for each kid keeps them on the right path.

“That makes the community way better, and it makes it a lot more fun for us to be able to interact with those kids that are our ages,” said Maliyah Adams, an 8th grader at Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet School.

For the over 50 kids that turned out like Adams, it is just a small percentage of those that are tired of the violence they are seeing in their community and are wanting Alexandria to be a safer place to live growing up.

“Being an African American male in a community nowadays where stuff isn’t good at all, giving back to the community is one step away from our goal of stopping the violence in this community,” said Perry II.

The basketball camp took place at the Charles Hayward Activity Center in Alexandria. That is the same location where a back-to-school bash will take place Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be games, food and school supplies.

