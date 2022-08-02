Raising Cane’s hiring 100 crewmembers for first Pineville restaurant

The following has been provided by Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s is getting ready to share its ONE LOVE® –craveable chicken finger meals – with “Caniacs” in Pineville!

But before the popular chicken finger brand can make its Pineville debut at 2983 Cottingham Expressway in early September, Raising Cane’s is on the lookout for a talented Crew to help serve its hand-battered chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries and craveable sauce to the Community.

In preparation for its grand opening, Raising Cane’s is hiring more than 100 local Crewmembers for multiple positions ranging from management-level to hourly Crew, with wages starting at $10-$12 per hour with the potential to quickly earn more. When Raising Cane’s opens in Pineville, it will mark the second Cane’s in the Alexandria area and 64th in Louisiana.

“We can’t wait to begin serving our delicious chicken finger meals to Caniacs in Pineville this September,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Billy Mick. “We’re working on assembling an incredible Crew and are in search of enthusiastic folks who want to join us in sharing our ONE LOVE with the Pineville Community. Raising Cane’s offers amazing benefits like flexible schedules, a fun work environment, opportunities for advancement and so much more.”

Candidates interested in various positions at the new Pineville Restaurant can apply by texting RCJOBS to 97211 or by visiting WorkAtCanes.com. Applicants will be contacted quickly to set up an interview after applying. Interviews will take place every day from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Now through August 30.

