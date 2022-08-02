Rapides Parish school employees official first day of school

Rapides Parish School Board Superintendent Jeff Powell shares the goals for the 2022-2023 school year to employees on their first day back.(KALB)
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The first day of school is just about a week away for students in Rapides Parish, but the school year has officially started for school employees.

At an official first day of school meeting for school employees on Tuesday, August 2, the focus was vision, values and goals as they kick off the school year.

“When we talk about that vision, we talked about what we value, and the most important thing that we value here in Rapides Parish is that the students of Rapides Parish can and will achieve as well or better than students all across this state and all across this country,” said Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell.

Local officials also attended the meeting to show their support for school employees, along with State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley, who briefly spoke to the crowd.

When speaking about goals for the 2022-2023 school year, Powell highlighted three topics based on grade level.

“All students should be able to read on grade level by 3rd grade. Students in 4th through 8th grade should grow to their maximum potential and engage in co-curricular and extracurricular activities. And then high school, the high school students have to be supported in the graduation pathway they choose,” said Powell.

The first day of school in Rapides Parish is Monday, August 8.

Visit the Rapides Parish School Board website for more information about the 2022-2023 school year.

