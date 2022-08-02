Saints defense shows up ready on first day in full pads

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was rightfully blasting on the “1st of tha Month” at Saints Training Camp, which was also the first day in full pads, and the defense came ready.

“Everybody is competing at a high level,” said head coach Dennis Allen. “They’re trying to make a good impression on the coaching staff, so that’s part of it. Obviously, the most important thing is that we get our reps and get our plays and that we’re working to get better and the post-snap stuff. We’re trying to limit that as much as we can.”

Rookie cornerback Smoke Monday lived up to his name, bringing Smoke on a Monday. Second-year corner Paulson Adebo was the star of the secondary. He had a couple of pass breakups against Chris Olave in one-on-ones.

Later in team drills, Adebo had another big PBU on Jameis Winston.

After almost willing this team to the playoffs last season, expectations are sky high for the defense. But to go down as one of the greats in NFL history, Demario Davis believes they have to take advantage of their opportunities and that doesn’t just apply to the games that count.

