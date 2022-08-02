Saints defense shows up ready on first day in full pads

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was rightfully blasting on the “1st of tha Month” at Saints Training Camp, also the first day in full pads, and the defense came ready.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was rightfully blasting on the “1st of tha Month” at Saints Training Camp, which was also the first day in full pads, and the defense came ready.

“Everybody is competing at a high level,” said head coach Dennis Allen. “They’re trying to make a good impression on the coaching staff, so that’s part of it. Obviously, the most important thing is that we get our reps and get our plays and that we’re working to get better and the post-snap stuff. We’re trying to limit that as much as we can.”

Rookie cornerback Smoke Monday lived up to his name, bringing Smoke on a Monday. Second-year corner Paulson Adebo was the star of the secondary. He had a couple of pass breakups against Chris Olave in one-on-ones.

Later in team drills, Adebo had another big PBU on Jameis Winston.

After almost willing this team to the playoffs last season, expectations are sky high for the defense. But to go down as one of the greats in NFL history, Demario Davis believes they have to take advantage of their opportunities and that doesn’t just apply to the games that count.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Waites performing at Christian Challenge Worship Center.
‘America’s Got Talent’ performer Ben Waites returns home to sing at Pineville church
Two men are suspected in the theft of a rifle from a vehicle at Dollar General in Deville.
Crimestoppers investigating burglary in Deville
Derrick D. Ford
Boyce police seeking man wanted for second-degree murder
4 accused of burglarizing Pineville business
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara’s court proceedings pushed back another 60 days
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs during an NFL football practice in...
In queues of 200,000+, football fans furious at NFLUK ticket sales meltdown
New Orleans Saints
Saints place Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport on PUP list ahead of training camp
Kendrick Price, pictured vs. Southeastern Louisiana, set career highs of five catches for 66...
Kendrick Price Jr. earns a golden opportunity after not giving up on himself
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs through drills during an NFL football...
Saints’ Landry: It’s ‘a breath of fresh air to be back home’