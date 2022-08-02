Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Menard Eagles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Menard Eagles had a tough go-around in 2021 only scrapping up one win, but the team was young as freshmen and sophomores filled up most of the roster spots.

It’s a new year and now they have more experience under their belt. David Roberts and Brock Bordelon feel that this team has matured.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth,” said Roberts. “A lot of people started to care more about the sport.”

“I feel like I noticed a big improvement,” said Bordelon. “We all are motivated this year to be better and we know it will take all of us.”

Roberts and Bordelon are more determined than ever heading into their senior year. For Roberts, he is ready to attack the ball carriers while Bordelon is looking forward to playing new opponents as the Menard Eagles head into District 4-2A this year.

“I’m excited because I never played Rosepine,” said Bordelon. “I’m excited to match up against Oakdale and Pickering as well.”

“I’m excited to be like a head hunter,” said Roberts. “It’s my senior year so I have to go out with no regrets.”

Head Coach Justin Charles’ third year is focused on the progress of the kids on and off the field. He said the wins will come but it will take time.

“We will have more wins than we had last year and the year before, said Charles. “I have confidence in the group of kids that we have. We are very hungry to win and I believe we can do it as long as we play fast. As long as we continue to get better than yesterday we will be ok.”

The Eagles will finish this week of practice at Rocky Creek Campground, hoping to continue to build some team chemistry on and off the field.

