State Fire Marshal investigating fatal fire in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the State Fire Marshal, a man died in a Pineville house fire on August 2.

Firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Barthel Road around 7 a.m. and found the body of a man inside the house.

Details are limited at this time. SFM said that more information will be released as it becomes available.

