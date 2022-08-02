State Fire Marshal investigating fatal fire in Pineville

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Pineville on August 2 and found the body of a man...
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Pineville on August 2 and found the body of a man inside.(SFM)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the State Fire Marshal, a man died in a Pineville house fire on August 2.

Firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Barthel Road around 7 a.m. and found the body of a man inside the house.

Details are limited at this time. SFM said that more information will be released as it becomes available.

