WATCH: Softball mom climbs up fence in celebration at Dixie League World Series

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - We all know softball moms can be very passionate from the stands at their kids’ games.

However, one mom at the Dixie League World Series, currently being played in Rapides Parish, took her celebration to the next level. One fan filmed the mom getting onto the fence and then climbing all the way up as she cheered for her team.

The team from Ward 10 defeated the previously unbeaten team from North Carolina.

