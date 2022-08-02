WATCH: Softball mom climbs up fence in celebration at Dixie League World Series

Softball mom at Dixie League World Series
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - We all know softball moms can be very passionate from the stands at their kids’ games.

However, one mom at the Dixie League World Series, currently being played in Rapides Parish, took her celebration to the next level. One fan filmed the mom getting onto the fence and then climbing all the way up as she cheered for her team.

The team from Ward 10 defeated the previously unbeaten team from North Carolina.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Waites performing at Christian Challenge Worship Center.
‘America’s Got Talent’ performer Ben Waites returns home to sing at Pineville church
Rapides Parish authorities responding to the scene of a small plane crash near Cheneyville, La....
LSP confirms fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville
Two men are suspected in the theft of a rifle from a vehicle at Dollar General in Deville.
Crimestoppers investigating burglary in Deville
Derrick D. Ford
Boyce police seeking man wanted for second-degree murder
Lillie Camille "Millie" Harvey
Millie’s Law: Cenla mom gets law passed to strengthen penalties for heroin, fentanyl

Latest News

A man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street in Alexandria.
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Softball mom
Softball mom
Rapides Parish authorities responding to the scene of a small plane crash near Cheneyville, La....
LSP confirms fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville