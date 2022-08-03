Daycare director charged with felony child abuse, accused of assaulting 2-year-old

Jenetta Morgan, 58, is facing a felony child abuse charge.
Jenetta Morgan, 58, is facing a felony child abuse charge.(Flowood Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A daycare director in Mississippi was charged with felony child abuse after a father accused her of abusing his 2-year-old daughter.

Flowood police arrested Jenetta Morgan, 58, on July 27. Morgan is the director of Circle of Friends Learning Center, state inspection records confirm.

The father of a 2-year-old told police Morgan physically assaulted the toddler, causing bruises and scratches on her face.

Morgan’s bond was set at $100,000 and she has since been released.

WLBT reached out to the daycare facility but an employee declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish authorities responding to the scene of a small plane crash near Cheneyville, La....
LSP confirms fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville
Boyce woman killed in crash on US HWY 71
Ben Waites performing at Christian Challenge Worship Center.
‘America’s Got Talent’ performer Ben Waites returns home to sing at Pineville church
A man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street in Alexandria.
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch
Leandra McNeal
APD seeking man wanted for vehicular homicide

Latest News

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
Pelosi tells Taiwan US commitment to democracy is ‘ironclad’
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire
The 6-year-old has sustained several injuries but has remained optimistic with support from his...
6-year-old recovering in ICU after being run over by bulldozer
FILE PHOTO - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice...
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski killed Wednesday in crash, her office says