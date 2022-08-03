Dennis Allen on the return of Tyrann Mathieu to the Saints: “I love having him back”

Tyrann Mathieu returns to the Saints after dealing with a family matter. (Source: Garland Gillen)
Tyrann Mathieu returns to the Saints after dealing with a family matter. (Source: Garland Gillen)(Garland Gillen)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After missing the first six practices of training camp, Tyrann Mathieu finally returned to Airline Drive after dealing with a family matter.

“Yeah, I love having him back. Great to see him last night, got to see him last night. Had a chance to visit with him at the hotel. Seems to be in really good spirits. Anxious to get back here and get started. To have a man with his decorated ability to be back in the building is a positive,” said Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

Now even though Mathieu missed almost a week of camp, “The Honey Badger” is on track to be ready when the games get real for the Saints.

“He’s a veteran player. When you want to talk about what we’re doing defensively from a schematic standpoint, it’s not a lot different than what you’re seeing with other teams. It really gets down to terminology, and just the minor adjustments we might make. I feel like he’ll get back in the swing of things, and it won’t take long. It’s really about getting him back to football conditioning,” said Allen.

Mathieu only did individual drills on Wednesday, no team drills. They will ramp up his work as the practices stack up.

