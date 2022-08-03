‘It gives them self-esteem’: Free back-to-school hairdos for Cenla students

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three local hairdressers and one Rapides Parish police juror teamed up to send a few young ladies back to school this year with new hairdos.

Nearly 30 girls got their hair braided for free throughout the two-day event on August 2 and 3. The braiding team was comprised of volunteer hairdressers Kelsey and Aishia Hymes and Nicole Brown.

“When girls get their hair done, it gives them confidence, so we’ll send them back to school with confidence,” said Kelsey Hymes.

Braiding hair is no easy task, and it is a process that can take up to four hours and typically costs upwards of $100 if it is done at a salon.

“She’s going to be fresh when I’m finished with her,” said Nicole Brown as she worked on braiding a student.

District I Police Juror Jay Scott said he was happy to sponsor the event and thanked the volunteer hairdressers for donating their time and effort to the youth.

“I thank these ladies because that’s the hardest part: your hands getting tired, you’re working, you’re hungry, you want drinks and you’re steady putting the kids first,” said Scott. “So, I know the process is hard, and they charge like $100 and up to get this done, so we’re looking at maybe $5,000 worth of work getting done for free in two days. So, I thank these ladies, it’s hard.”

With school starting in Rapides Parish on Monday, August 8, Aisha Hymes told us that a new hairdo could be just what these young ladies need to start the year off on the right foot.

“That should be a top priority, and it gives them self-esteem when they go to school with their hair done. They’re looking good, and you can’t tell them anything,” said Aishia Hymes. “I don’t like for them to be bullied because a lot of kids, they pick and some kids can’t take that. So, therefore I’m helping the situation of having their hair done, so they’ll know they’re going to school with their hair looking decent.”

