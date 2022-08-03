Items needed to stock NSU Food Pantry for fall semester

NSU food pantry
By NSU
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The following has been provided by NSU:

Northwestern State University’s Food Pantry is in need of items in advance of the start of the Fall 2022 semester.  Alumni, friends, civic groups or anyone interested is invited to help stock the pantry.

“We are asking sororities to donate toiletries and fraternities to donate snack items because these are the items that are usually taken off the shelves first,” according to Mary Katherine Horton, director of Fraternal Leadership and Civic Engagement.

Many additional items are needed and the community is invited to assist. The Pantry supplies not only non-perishable food items but also toiletries, cleaning supplies, kitchen tools and utensils, cutlery, sanitizer and support materials, which serves all NSU and BPCC@NSU students free of charge.

Below is a list of items commonly in demand at The Pantry:

Toiletries (no medicine will be accepted)

  • Deodorant
  • Disposable Razors
  • Kleenex
  • Sanitary pads
  • Shampoo
  • Soap
  • Tampons
  • Toilet paper
  • Toothbrushes
  • Toothpaste

Snacks (nothing refrigerated)

  • Sodas
  • Capri Sun
  • Water
  • Crackers
  • Little Debbie Snacks
  • Snack Sized Cereal Boxes
  • Popcorn
  • Granola Bars

Items can be dropped off at the Food Pantry from 2-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.

The Food Pantry is located on the south side of Trisler Power Plant across from Magale Recital Hall on NSU’s Central Avenue.  Monetary donations are also accepted through the NSU Foundation.  Donors can visit www.northwesternstatealumni.com and support the NSU Food Pantry in the Make A Gift section and specifying the NSU Food Pantry.

The Pantry began as a class project in 2015 to address food insecurity on campus.  The Pantry is staffed by more than 50 student, faculty and staff volunteers who participate in training on the importance of courtesy and confidentiality.

For more information, contact Horton at mkhorton@nsula.edu.

