LCU Women’s Soccer picked to win RRAC in preseason poll

WACO, Tx (KALB) - After winning the RRAC regular season and conference title in their first year in the league, the Louisiana Christian Women’s Soccer team is projected to repeat as champs in the 2022 preseason poll.

The Lady Wildcats received 11 of the 12 first-place votes. Our Lady of the Lake claimed the one other first-place vote. LCU finished conference play last year unblemished with a 12-0-1 record.

Kendall Ayers will look to keep the hardware in Pineville as she takes over the LCU program as head coach after former coach Carla Tejas resigned last December.

LSUA is predicted to finish eighth in the conference standings.

