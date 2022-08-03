LCU Women’s Soccer picked to win RRAC in preseason poll

LCU huddled up preparing for RRAC Tournament game
LCU huddled up preparing for RRAC Tournament game(Alena Noakes)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Tx (KALB) - After winning the RRAC regular season and conference title in their first year in the league, the Louisiana Christian Women’s Soccer team is projected to repeat as champs in the 2022 preseason poll.

The Lady Wildcats received 11 of the 12 first-place votes. Our Lady of the Lake claimed the one other first-place vote. LCU finished conference play last year unblemished with a 12-0-1 record.

Kendall Ayers will look to keep the hardware in Pineville as she takes over the LCU program as head coach after former coach Carla Tejas resigned last December.

LSUA is predicted to finish eighth in the conference standings.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish authorities responding to the scene of a small plane crash near Cheneyville, La....
LSP confirms fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville
Boyce woman killed in crash on US HWY 71
Ben Waites performing at Christian Challenge Worship Center.
‘America’s Got Talent’ performer Ben Waites returns home to sing at Pineville church
A man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street in Alexandria.
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch
Leandra McNeal
APD seeking man wanted for vehicular homicide

Latest News

Tyrann Mathieu returns to the Saints after dealing with a family matter. (Source: Garland Gillen)
Dennis Allen on the return of Tyrann Mathieu to the Saints: “I love having him back”
FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks...
Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94
New Orleans Saints free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) stretches during an NFL football practice in...
Tyrann Mathieu returns to training camp after one-week absence
The Bunkie Panthers gearing up for the new challenges they will face this season.
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Bunkie Panthers