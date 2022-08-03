Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville

RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - New information has been released from the NTSB about a cropduster that crashed Tuesday afternoon near Cheneyville, which killed the pilot.

The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the pilot’s name was Gill Pias.

According to the NTSB, the cropduster was an Air Tractor AT-502. An NTSB investigator was at the scene Wednesday to survey the site. We’re told the investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records. NTSB investigators will look at the pilot, machine and environment as the outline of the investigation.

The preliminary report, which includes all the factual information learned to date, is expected to publish 15 days after the accident. We’re told at this early stage that NTSB does not state a cause, but will provide that information when available.

Investigations involving fatalities and other major investigations currently take between 12 and 24 months to complete.

