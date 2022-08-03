Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days

RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana.

It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently.

Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502 plane crashed on an exit ramp on I-49.

Just a day before, in a non-fatal accident, an Air Tractor AT-502 “struck a wire in flight damaging the rudder and ground looped on landing” near Port Barre, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

There have been several accidents involving crop dusters across the United States in the last few days.

