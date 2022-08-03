RPSB launches ‘Reading Revival’ program to increase literacy rates

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has unveiled a new literacy outreach program kicking off in August.

The Reading Revival program aims to tackle the issue of illiteracy among students in Rapides Parish. According to the school board, only 43% of Rapides Parish students pass literacy standards by the third grade, which is actually 5% higher than the state average.

To help increase literacy rates throughout the parish, the Reading Revival program requires all elementary students to complete 30 minutes of literacy activity outside school.

The Reading Revival program is also taking education on the road, as the program includes three new ‘Journey to Literacy’ buses that will travel around the parish and park at locations without easy access to public libraries. Residents will have no trouble spotting the buses, as they have been colorfully decorated and painted by Rapides Parish students. The buses will be loaded with literacy aids, teachers and high school students that can assist children in that area with their reading.

“We’re super excited about our new literacy buses and our mobile literacy labs to start this Reading Revival,” said RPSB Superintendent Jeff Powell. “We will be parking in the neighborhoods to do the mobile Reading Revival camps that the team has put together. We are just really excited about engaging in literacy activities in the neighborhoods.”

RPSB said the buses will be touring the parish in August and begin the Reading Revival camps and programs in September.

