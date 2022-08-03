Smart Medicine – Balancing Severe Weather and a Pandemic

Cynthis Roberts, Family Nurse Practitioner at the CHRISTUS Community Clinic in Alexandria, discusses the challenges of dealing with severe weather & a pandemic.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish authorities responding to the scene of a small plane crash near Cheneyville, La....
LSP confirms fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville
Ben Waites performing at Christian Challenge Worship Center.
‘America’s Got Talent’ performer Ben Waites returns home to sing at Pineville church
Boyce woman killed in crash on US HWY 71
Crimestoppers investigating burglary on Hwy 28 East
Derrick D. Ford
Boyce police seeking man wanted for second-degree murder

Latest News

Smart Medicine – Balancing Severe Weather and a Pandemic
Smart Medicine – Balancing Severe Weather and a Pandemic
Smart Medicine - Detecting lung cancer early
Smart Medicine - Detecting lung cancer early
Smart Medicine - Detecting lung cancer early
Smart Medicine - Detecting lung cancer early
Smart Medicine 2
Smart Medicine - Inpatient Rehabilitation Center