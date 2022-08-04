$700K announced for Alexandria International Airport from bipartisan infrastructure law

Alexandria International Airport
Alexandria International Airport(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria International Airport (AEX) will be receiving $700,000 from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.

The money will be spent on replacing the airport’s air traffic control equipment.

This grant will provide airports across Louisiana with $44,089,010 in IIJA funding.

“Communities across Louisiana are seeing the positive impact of the bipartisan infrastructure law,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding improves Alexandria’s airport and makes the region more attractive for new investment.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville
Rapides Parish authorities responding to the scene of a small plane crash near Cheneyville, La....
LSP confirms fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville
Boyce woman killed in crash on US HWY 71
James A. Machado
Vernon Parish deputy, agent injured in vehicle pursuit; suspect identified
A man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street in Alexandria.
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Pineville on August 2 and found the body of a man...
State Fire Marshal releases new details in Pineville fatal fire
James A. Machado
Vernon Parish deputy, agent injured in vehicle pursuit; suspect identified
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum truly is a treasure trove of...
Alexandria’s little-known treasure trove of history