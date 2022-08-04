$700K announced for Alexandria International Airport from bipartisan infrastructure law

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria International Airport (AEX) will be receiving $700,000 from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.

The money will be spent on replacing the airport’s air traffic control equipment.

This grant will provide airports across Louisiana with $44,089,010 in IIJA funding.

“Communities across Louisiana are seeing the positive impact of the bipartisan infrastructure law,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding improves Alexandria’s airport and makes the region more attractive for new investment.”

