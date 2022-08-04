AEX receives $700K in control systems funding through IIJA

FILE - Alexandria International Airport in Alexandria, La.
FILE - Alexandria International Airport in Alexandria, La.(KALB)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Another round of funding has rolled in for the Alexandria International Airport, now set to receive $700,000 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

The funds have been directed toward the replacement of the AEX’s air traffic control equipment, which was installed in 2006 when the original terminal and tower were built.

AEX applied for the funds through the FAA’s Contract Power Competitive Grant Program, where $20 million was allocated from the IIJA.

“With any technology, you know technology is constantly improving,” said AEX Deputy Director Scott Gammel. “So we want to make sure that we stay up with it and provide the safest equipment that we possibly can to our traveling public.”

In total, AEX has received more than $2 million dollars from the legislation. The first round of funds, amounting to $1.6 million, was received in December 2021.

“You can’t let your smaller communities wilt. You’ve gotta help your smaller communities grow,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, who authored the bi-partisan legislation. “That airport is the doorstep people walk through when they decide to invest someplace. A business can choose based upon an airport.”

So far, Louisiana airports have received about $44 million in funds, which will continue to be doled out over the next three years, along with funding for infrastructure improvements like sewage, roads and broadband.

