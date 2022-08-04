APD arrests suspect wanted in porch package theft

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a package theft from a resident’s porch on Jackson Street on Tuesday.

Neal Holmes, 35, of Alexandria, was arrested Thursday morning. He was charged with one count of theft under $1,000.

APD said that the homeowner providing surveillance video of the theft helped in the arrest. The suspect’s photo was released to the public to help identify and locate him. APD said it’s helpful to provide video or photo evidence to police to help solve crimes.

If anyone you have more information on this incident or other crimes in Alexandria, you are asked to call the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

