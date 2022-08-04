Child Care P-EBT available

P-EBT Louisiana
P-EBT Louisiana(Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services)
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued to eligible children ages 0-5.

The La. Department of Children and Family Services announced Thursday, Aug. 4, that families on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can receive P-EBT benefits for their children ages 0-5.

Children must have also lived in or attended child care in areas where facilities were closed or operating with reduced hours, according to DCFS.

According to DCFS, eligible families will receive $22.45 per eligible month between August-December 2021; $27.14 per eligible month between January-May 2022; $195 for June 2022; and $196 for July 2022.

Benefits for the Child Care P-EBT program will begin being issued in the fall, according to DCFS.

Back in July, DCFS announced eligible children in K-12 schools could receive summer P-EBT benefits.

RELATED: Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits

More information about the P-EBT program can be found HERE.

