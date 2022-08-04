Funeral arrangements announced for pilot killed in plane crash near Cheneyville

RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville(KALB)
(KALB) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for William Gill Pias, the pilot that was killed in the August 2 plane crash near Cheneyville.

  • Visitation will be held at Lone Pine Assembly of God Church - Friday, August 5, 2022, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 6, 2022 - starting at 9:30 a.m.
  • The funeral service will be at Lone Pine Assembly of God Church - Saturday, August 6, 2022, 10:00 a.m. with the burial to follow the service

Lone Pine Assembly of God Church is located at 3375 Hwy 115 W in Bunkie. The full obituary is pending at this time. Click here for more details.

