Gov. Edwards to sign cancer-related bills

FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on...
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on Feb. 1, 2022.(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign four cancer-related bills Thursday afternoon during a special signing ceremony.

According to the governor’s office, the bills being signed include biomarker testing, precision medicine, NICU biomarker testing and medical records portability.

Below are bill details from the governor’s office:

  • Biomarker Testing (SB 118) will enhance cancer testing based on recognized guidelines. This testing is key to providing access to precision medicine treatments for cancers where treatable genetic mutations are known by science. Precision medicine treatments are much easier than traditional chemotherapy but you have to be tested to know if you have one.
  • Precision Medicine (SB 146) will expand access to precision medicine cancer treatments through health insurance coverage.
  • NICU Biomarker Testing (SB 154) will expand health insurance coverage of biomarker testing for infants born in a medically fragile condition and in the NICU to help get them out of the NICU and home with their parents.
  • Medical Records Portability (SR 77) will employ the Louisiana Department of Health to study and make recommendations on giving individuals greater access to their own health records to make navigating cancer treatment less cumbersome.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville
Rapides Parish authorities responding to the scene of a small plane crash near Cheneyville, La....
LSP confirms fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville
James A. Machado
Vernon Parish deputy, agent injured in vehicle pursuit; suspect identified
Boyce woman killed in crash on US HWY 71
Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready

Latest News

Center for Reproductive Rights files writ with La. Supreme Court
RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
Funeral arrangements announced for pilot killed in plane crash near Cheneyville
Where to find back to school supplies in Cenla
APD arrests suspect wanted in porch package theft
Meet Mike Epps
Click here for a chance to win a meeting with Mike Epps!