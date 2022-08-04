LB Kiko Alonso to sign with the Saints, 2 years removed from tearing ACL

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kiko Alonso (54) chases down Tampa Bay Buccaneers running...
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kiko Alonso (54) chases down Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back T.J. Logan (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT
METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints worked out one of their former linebackers, Kiko Alonso, Thursday morning, he is two years removed from tearing his ACL according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Alonso played for the Saints in 2019 and tore his ACL in a playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings that season.

During the 2019 season, Alonso played in 13 games with the Saints with three starts and finished the season with 31 total tackles and three tackles-for-loss.

The former Oregon Duck was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

