Rain is a good thing: Farmers rejoice after heavy rain

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - Most people do not give rain a second thought, but for farmers, it is sometimes all they can think about.

“It’s every day, you go to bed thinking about it at night, you wake up early in the morning way before daylight thinking about it, that’s just a farmer,” said Keith Lacombe, owner of Keith Lacombe Farms.

Lacombe owns a 25-hundred-acre farm in Simmesport where he grows sugar cane, soybeans and rice. He said a lack of rain for the last two months stunted the growth of some of his crops.

“From June 1 up until Monday (August 1), we only received about four inches altogether, and a lot of that was small rains like a couple of tenths here and there, and it just wasn’t enough for this crop,” said Lacombe.

On Wednesday, August 4, Avoyelles Parish saw nearly six inches of rainfall. The National Weather Service even issued a flash flood warning in the area. Lacombe told us that heavy rain was just what his crops needed.

“It takes two to three inches to really soak them and get them soaked back and get them going and growing,” said Lacombe, pointing to sugar cane rows. “So, it takes two or three inches of rain, and thank God we got it.”

One of Lacombe’s farm hands is his 10-year-old son Weston. He told us his reaction to the heavy rainfall.

“Thank God the rain is here, I was so thankful I knew it would help my dad out a lot,” said Weston.

Lacombe said his crops, especially the soybeans, need a few days of sunlight to dry them out before they can be harvested in the coming weeks and sent to market.

