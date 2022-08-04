Rain is a good thing: Farmers rejoice after heavy rain

Most people do not give rain a second thought, but for farmers, it is sometimes all they can think about.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - Most people do not give rain a second thought, but for farmers, it is sometimes all they can think about.

“It’s every day, you go to bed thinking about it at night, you wake up early in the morning way before daylight thinking about it, that’s just a farmer,” said Keith Lacombe, owner of Keith Lacombe Farms.

Lacombe owns a 25-hundred-acre farm in Simmesport where he grows sugar cane, soybeans and rice. He said a lack of rain for the last two months stunted the growth of some of his crops.

“From June 1 up until Monday (August 1), we only received about four inches altogether, and a lot of that was small rains like a couple of tenths here and there, and it just wasn’t enough for this crop,” said Lacombe.

On Wednesday, August 4, Avoyelles Parish saw nearly six inches of rainfall. The National Weather Service even issued a flash flood warning in the area. Lacombe told us that heavy rain was just what his crops needed.

“It takes two to three inches to really soak them and get them soaked back and get them going and growing,” said Lacombe, pointing to sugar cane rows. “So, it takes two or three inches of rain, and thank God we got it.”

One of Lacombe’s farm hands is his 10-year-old son Weston. He told us his reaction to the heavy rainfall.

“Thank God the rain is here, I was so thankful I knew it would help my dad out a lot,” said Weston.

Lacombe said his crops, especially the soybeans, need a few days of sunlight to dry them out before they can be harvested in the coming weeks and sent to market.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville
Rapides Parish authorities responding to the scene of a small plane crash near Cheneyville, La....
LSP confirms fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville
James A. Machado
Vernon Parish deputy, agent injured in vehicle pursuit; suspect identified
Boyce woman killed in crash on US HWY 71
Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready

Latest News

Rain is a good thing: Farmers rejoice after heavy rain
FILE - Alexandria International Airport in Alexandria, La.
AEX receives $700K in control systems funding through IIJA
AEX receives $700K in control systems funding through IIJA
Leandra McNeal
UPDATE: Ball man wanted for vehicular homicide arrested