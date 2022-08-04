State Rep. Mike Johnson discusses bill to provide for service members

State Rep. Mike Johnson joined us to discuss legislation he authored to help provide for service members.
By Alena Noakes
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - This year’s legislative session in Baton Rouge looked to provide for service members, specifically the Louisiana National Guardsmen with disability claims. District 27 Representative Mike Johnson, who authored legislation to do that, joined us on Louisiana Latest to discuss the legislation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish authorities responding to the scene of a small plane crash near Cheneyville, La....
LSP confirms fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville
Boyce woman killed in crash on US HWY 71
RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville
Ben Waites performing at Christian Challenge Worship Center.
‘America’s Got Talent’ performer Ben Waites returns home to sing at Pineville church
A man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street in Alexandria.
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch

Latest News

Mike Johnson interview
Interview: State Rep. Mike Johnson discusses providing for service members
Jacob Lacroix and Noah Roberts fishing on Lake Kincaid.
Tioga’s fishing duo hoping to hook a national championship
Tioga’s fishing duo hoping to hook a national championship
City of Natchitoches announces grant award