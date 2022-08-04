State Rep. Mike Johnson discusses bill to provide for service members
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KALB) - This year’s legislative session in Baton Rouge looked to provide for service members, specifically the Louisiana National Guardsmen with disability claims. District 27 Representative Mike Johnson, who authored legislation to do that, joined us on Louisiana Latest to discuss the legislation.
