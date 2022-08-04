Tioga’s Bardwell signs NLI with Arkansas State - Mountain Home

Tioga's Josh Bardwell signs with ASUMH
Tioga's Josh Bardwell signs with ASUMH(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BALL, La. (KALB) - Tioga’s Josh Bardwell will join a long list of Indians to continue their baseball career at the next level as he signed his national letter of intent with Arkansas State University Mountain Home.

Bardwell was part of the Tioga lineup that made it all the way to the state championship game in 2021. He followed that up with an impressive senior season that saw him hit .440 on the year with 40 hits, 33 runs and 28 RBIs.

He also showed patience at the plate recording 29 walks compared to just 11 strikeouts.

“I’ve just wanted this ever since I was a little boy just working hard all throughout high school,” said Bardwell. “It feels great being able to accomplish being that this is one of my lifelong dreams of playing college ball.”

