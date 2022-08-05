Cenla softball teams capture Dixie League World Series championship

Dixie League Champions
Dixie League Champions(Viewer submitted)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - It’s no secret that softball talent in Central Louisiana begins at a young age.

That is represented the most during the Dixie League World Series played at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex and the Ward 10 complex.

The Ward 10 Dixie Belles team capped off an undefeated world series run as they defeated the team from North Carolina 7-3 to clinch a championship. They were just one of three local teams to finish with the top honor.

The Ward 10 Sweeties claimed a title after walking off the team from Tennessee 17-16 in epic fashion.

The Alexandria Debs All-Star team also kept a championship home in the city that they won it in.

Big congrats to all of these girls on their accomplishments.

