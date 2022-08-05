Gov. Edwards holds ceremonial signing of ‘Millie’s Law’

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards took pen to paper on Thursday for a ceremonial signing of “Millie’s Law.”

The law, which is named after 28-year-old Millie Harvey, went into effect on Aug. 1, 2022. Harvey overdosed in Alexandria City Park in Feb. 2017 on heroin laced with fentanyl.

Her mother, Lilly Harvey, has been a staunch advocate for other families around the state dealing with similar tragedy. She approached state Sen. Glen Womack (R-District 32) to draft a bill that would strengthen the penalties for people who distribute heroin and fentanyl. Senate Bill (SB) 315 became known as “Millie’s Law.”

In its final draft, the bill amends the current law. Now, if a person unlawfully distributes heroin or fentanyl, or a mixture containing either, which is the direct cause of serious bodily injury, they face a prison sentence of five to 40 years. At least five of the years of the sentence must be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. There could also be a fine of up to $50,000. The offense is also now classified as a crime of violence.

While SB 315 was signed into law by Gov. Edwards on June 18, there was a ceremonial signing held. Harvey was joined by Sen. Womack, as well as Rep. Jonathan Godeaux (R-District 31), Rep. Marcus Bryant (D-District 96), and Rep. Roy Daryl Adams (I-District 62). Clay Russell, the executive director of Fresh Start Ministry, as well as Stephanie Campbell, the administrator of the facility’s women’s center, were also on hand.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.