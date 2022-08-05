LSU moves indoors for first practice of fall camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head coach Brian Kelly will lead his Tigers into their 2022 season opener at the Superdome against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 4.

He first led his new team into its first practice of fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 4., which was held indoors. Kelly later announced running back Tre Bradford is off the team.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly fielded questions from sports journalists after the Tigers' first practice of fall camp.

“I was really proud of the way they were focused on what we asked them to do,” said Kelly. “It’s understanding the technical and tactical aspects of practice. That’s what we are trying to do. We are trying to lay down the programming so when we get to Florida State, just press play and go play fast. They did a nice job today.

The biggest question surrounding LSU leaving the spring is still the biggest question entering the fall ... Who’s the quarterback?

Veteran Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels, and second-year Tiger Garrett Nussmeier are the three QBs competing for that starting spot, as the season opener with FSU looms large.

Talented wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is back from his injuries and wearing No. 7 this season after he had a shot to be a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award cut short last season.

“This was my first glimpse at him and he’s an explosive player. He’s learning how to practice. Today he was a guy that I had to remind a little about how to practice the right way. He’s so committed, he’s worked so hard. I’m excited for him. I just like the fact that he’s totally committed to what we are doing and how we are doing it,” explained Kelly.

There are 110 players on the squad as of now and they practiced in just shorts and helmets for the first day.

