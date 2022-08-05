Pregnant woman injured, unborn baby dies following Bunkie shooting

Left to right: Katchtrin O. Day and Olivia M. Day
Left to right: Katchtrin O. Day and Olivia M. Day(Boyce Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested following a shooting in Bunkie that left a woman in critical condition and resulted in the death of her unborn baby.

The Bunkie Police Department said they received a call on August 4 around 10:07 p.m. about a shooting at the intersection of Ebony Street and South Chestnut Street. Police said they heard several gunshots being fired in the area prior to the call.

Officers and emergency personnel responded to the area and found a pregnant victim with gunshot wounds she sustained while driving her vehicle.

Eyewitnesses identified Olivia M. Day and her husband Katchtrin O. Day as being present in another vehicle at the time and location of the shooting. They fled the scene but were later apprehended.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but it was discovered that the victim’s unborn baby (about 32 weeks) died from the mother’s injuries. The victim was sent to another hospital and was last listed as being in critical condition.

Olivia M. Day, 39, of Bunkie, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of illegal use of a weapon, one count of first-degree feticide, one count of aggravated criminal damage to property and one count of obstruction of justice.

Katchtrin O. Day, 32, of Bunkie, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Information on the victim is not being released at this time due to the investigation is still ongoing, and also out of respect to the victim’s family. - Bunkie PD.

