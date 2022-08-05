Rapides Parish schools are ready to welcome back students

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - As summer break comes to an end, schools and students alike are getting ready to start another school year on Monday, August 8.

At Peabody Magnet High School in Alexandria, teachers and administrators are putting the finishing touches on their classrooms and hallway decorations. Executive assistant principal Stanley Jones told KALB that there are some new courses being offered at Peabody this year.

“We are very excited this year about what we have to offer our students,” said Jones.

The high school will have multiple new advanced placement courses that will be available in subjects like English, math, and science. Peabody’s dual enrollment program with LSUA has been expanded as well.

“We believe that our students can achieve as well or better than students in the State of Louisiana and across the United States,” said Jones. “We are excited about what we are doing, we are welcoming our students back, we’re motivated about this year and to make the difference in our students’ lives.”

Preparations are also underway at J.I. Barron Elementary School in Pineville as well. Principal Richard Dewees said the staff is excited for the students to return.

“So, when it’s empty, it’s just a building but with students and teachers it becomes the greatest place on earth,” said Dewees.

Dewees said the last three years have been tough, dealing with COVID protocols and hurricane damage, but the school is ready to make this year the best one yet.

“There’s something special happening and things have been pretty calm and that’s kind of odd, but we love it and are ready to see those kids on Monday,” said Dewees.

