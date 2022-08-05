Register for The Rapides Foundation’s 2022 Symposium

Super Bowl champ to discuss importance of early childhood literacy
Malcolm Mitchell, Super Bowl Champion, Author and Founder/CEO of Share the Magic Foundation,...
Malcolm Mitchell, Super Bowl Champion, Author and Founder/CEO of Share the Magic Foundation, will be the keynote speaker at The Rapides Foundation’s Symposium on Sept. 1.(The Rapides Foundation)
By The Rapides Foundation
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by The Rapides Foundation

Registration is open for The Rapides Foundation’s ninth annual Symposium, which will focus on early childhood literacy and feature Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell sharing his personal story about the transformational power of reading.

The event will be at 3:30 p.m. on September 1 at the Randolph Riverfront Center in Alexandria. Guests can attend in person or online through Zoom webinar. The Symposium is free of charge, but registration is required.

The Foundation presents the Symposium each year as a way to gather around a topic of importance and to recognize the creation of The Rapides Foundation on September 1, 1994. The focus of the 2022 Symposium is early childhood literacy, which is part of the Foundation’s school readiness work to prepare young children to be ready to learn when they enter school.

Mitchell, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots when it won the 2017 Super Bowl, established Share the Magic Foundation to transform children’s lives through literacy. Children who struggle to read are subjected to harsh consequences including poverty, incarceration and failure to complete high school. Mitchell grew up with similar challenges but during his freshman year at the University of Georgia, a newly developed love of reading changed his trajectory.

In his presentation, Read to a Better Future, Mitchell focuses on the transformational power of reading through his personal story and literacy-based research. Central to his message is self-empowerment, cultural relevancy and reading as a superpower.

To register, visit www.rapidesfoundation.org/symposium and choose “Attend In Person” or “Attend Online.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville
RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
Funeral arrangements announced for pilot killed in plane crash near Cheneyville
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Pineville on August 2 and found the body of a man...
State Fire Marshal releases new details in Pineville fatal fire
Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready
APD arrests suspect wanted in porch package theft

Latest News

Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Congratulations to this week's Sweet Celebrations Sweepstakes winner, Phyllis Morris!
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER- 08/5/2022
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast