Saints first-round pick Chris Olave producing impressive training camp showing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints first-round pick Chris Olave is only one week into Saints training camp, but it appears he is starting to find his groove with the Black and Gold.

“Oh yeah, I feel like I’m getting better by day. I feel like I can be a lot better throughout the day. So I got to keep going, hold myself to a higher standard. When I feel like I can do better, I’m going to raise that level. Just getting better at the line, especially with coverage. When I got bigger corners on me, I feel like I can get a lot better in those situations. Going up against guys like ‘Deebo’ (Paulson Adebo) and Bradley Roby, Lattimore, is going to help me a lot going through these practices,” said Olave.

If he needs a receiver to lean on for some pointers, look no further than fellow Ohio State Buckeye alum Mike Thomas.

“He’s one of the best in the game. He’s been that for years. You can see it through the stats, his work, his work ethic. I can see why he’s at the top of his game. Just following behind him as a rookie, going into the league. It’s going to separate me in years to come,” said Olave.

Olave produced a record-breaking career at Ohio State. He leads the Buckeyes in total TD receptions with 35. Ahead of NFL legends Cris Carter, Santonio Holmes and Joey Galloway.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.