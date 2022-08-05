Zachary man accused of rape, molestation of minors

Michael Hadden
Michael Hadden(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary man with a history of child sexual abuse allegations has been arrested on charges of rape and molestation.

Jail records show Michael Hadden, 52, of Zachary, is charged with third-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile.

According to arrest records, one of the victims disclosed to the Department of Children and Family Services that the forced sexual encounters happened multiple times since 2021, and DCFS reported this information to authorities.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office records show Hadden has been accused of having inappropriate contact with several other children.

A spokeswoman with EBRSO confirmed there are at least three victims related to Hadden’s charges.

The investigations are ongoing.

DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters issued the following statement about Hadden’s arrest:

