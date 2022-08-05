Zachary man accused of rape, molestation of minors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary man with a history of child sexual abuse allegations has been arrested on charges of rape and molestation.

Jail records show Michael Hadden, 52, of Zachary, is charged with third-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile.

According to arrest records, one of the victims disclosed to the Department of Children and Family Services that the forced sexual encounters happened multiple times since 2021, and DCFS reported this information to authorities.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office records show Hadden has been accused of having inappropriate contact with several other children.

A spokeswoman with EBRSO confirmed there are at least three victims related to Hadden’s charges.

The investigations are ongoing.

DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters issued the following statement about Hadden’s arrest:

We learned through media accounts of the horrific allegations involving an individual who was a [caregiver]. Due to confidentiality laws, we cannot answer questions about a specific case. But it is important for the public to know that allegations like this involving [caregivers] are extremely rare and are not indicative of our [caregivers], most of whom open their homes and dedicate their lives to helping kids. All [caregivers] must meet a rigorous standard that includes passing a federal criminal background check, a child abuse/neglect background clearance and an extensive reference check. On a daily basis, DCFS works hand-in-hand with law enforcement and the courts to make decisions about keeping children safe.

