Kisatchie Bayou reopens Aug. 6

PROVENCAL, La. (KALB) - Kisatchie Bayou and Campgrounds officially reopens on Saturday, Aug. 6, following construction projects to stabilize the bayou’s banks.

The U.S. Forest Service announced the completion of the project on social media on Aug. 5.

(Source: U.S. Forest Service - Kisatchie National Forest on Facebook)

Now, visitors can find spots with newly-paved sidewalks and concrete steps leading down into the water, as well as the reinforced bayou banks.

Although the water is low due to the dry conditions, there are still spots for swimming, catching frogs and tadpoles or relaxing in the sunshine.

“It’s nice. It’s about time, it’s been going down for a long time, and I’m glad to see it. Maybe more people will start using it,” said Trampus Barton, who brought his niece and nephew to enjoy the bayou for their last few days of summer vacation. “They love the outside, they’d rather be in nature than be at home. We try to keep them.”

Kisatchie Bayou is located in Provencal, just inside Natchitoches Parish.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.