Kisatchie Bayou reopens Aug. 6

Kisatchie Bayou and Campgrounds officially reopen Saturday, Aug. 6, following construction projects to stabilize the bayou’s banks.
By Alena Noakes
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVENCAL, La. (KALB) - Kisatchie Bayou and Campgrounds officially reopens on Saturday, Aug. 6, following construction projects to stabilize the bayou’s banks.

The U.S. Forest Service announced the completion of the project on social media on Aug. 5.

(Source: U.S. Forest Service - Kisatchie National Forest on Facebook)

Now, visitors can find spots with newly-paved sidewalks and concrete steps leading down into the water, as well as the reinforced bayou banks.

Although the water is low due to the dry conditions, there are still spots for swimming, catching frogs and tadpoles or relaxing in the sunshine.

“It’s nice. It’s about time, it’s been going down for a long time, and I’m glad to see it. Maybe more people will start using it,” said Trampus Barton, who brought his niece and nephew to enjoy the bayou for their last few days of summer vacation. “They love the outside, they’d rather be in nature than be at home. We try to keep them.”

Kisatchie Bayou is located in Provencal, just inside Natchitoches Parish.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville
Left to right: Katchtrin O. Day and Olivia M. Day
Pregnant woman injured, unborn baby dies following Bunkie shooting
RPSO responded to a report of a small plane crash near Cheneyville
Funeral arrangements announced for pilot killed in plane crash near Cheneyville
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Pineville on August 2 and found the body of a man...
State Fire Marshal releases new details in Pineville fatal fire
APD arrests suspect wanted in porch package theft

Latest News

New Orleans Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave (12), high fives...
Saints first-round pick Chris Olave producing impressive training camp showing
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Starting QB still biggest question as LSU holds first fall camp practice indoors
The Grant Cougars preparing for the upcoming season during summer camp.
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Grant Cougars
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Grant Cougars