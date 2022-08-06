Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Woodyard Drive

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Woodyard Drive early on Saturday, August 6.

At around 12:45 a.m., NPD officers heard several gunshots fired in the area of Woodyard Drive. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a vehicle crashed into a utility pole with front end damage in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive.

Jay Tousant Jr., 21, of Natchitoches, was found inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Tousant was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

This investigation remains ongoing. NPD will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878.

