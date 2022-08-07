Tree trimming vehicle caught fire on Alexandria side of Expressway

(KALB) - UPDATE: We’ve learned that the vehicle that caught fire on the Expressway seems to be a tree trimming vehicle, not an 18-wheeler as originally reported.

Pineville police said the vehicle caught fire. Images show the entire front of the vehicle destroyed.

Vehicle fire on Expressway (Viewer submitted photo)

Police are shutting down HWY 167 Southbound and diverting traffic to Jones Street

This is a breaking news update. We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.

