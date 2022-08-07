Tree trimming vehicle caught fire on Alexandria side of Expressway

A vehicle caught fire on the Expressway on Sunday morning
A vehicle caught fire on the Expressway on Sunday morning(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - UPDATE: We’ve learned that the vehicle that caught fire on the Expressway seems to be a tree trimming vehicle, not an 18-wheeler as originally reported.

Pineville police said the vehicle caught fire. Images show the entire front of the vehicle destroyed.

Vehicle fire on Expressway
Vehicle fire on Expressway(Viewer submitted photo)

Police are shutting down HWY 167 Southbound and diverting traffic to Jones Street

This is a breaking news update. We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Katchtrin O. Day and Olivia M. Day
Pregnant woman injured, unborn baby dies following Bunkie shooting
Left to right: Kendrick Cox and James E. Morrow Jr.
1st-degree murder suspect from Natchitoches arrested after 6-month manhunt
Derrick D. Ford
Murder suspect wanted by Boyce police apprehended in Los Angeles
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Woodyard Drive
Using planes for agricultural purposes is not a new practice in Southwest Louisiana.
Safety concerns arise for crop duster pilots after latest deadly crash

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
On Saturday, August 6, the City of Alexandria hosted a ‘Back to School Bash’ event that gave...
City of Alexandria hosts ‘Back to School Bash’
Back to School Bash
Back to School Bash
NSU Camp
NSU Camp