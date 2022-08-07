City of Alexandria hosts ‘Back to School Bash’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, August 6, the City of Alexandria hosted a ‘Back to School Bash’ event that gave students a chance to stock up on supplies before the first day of school.

Over 500 people attended the event, and each child got a new clear backpack and all the necessary supplies to have a great start to their school year.

Dozens of other organizations were there like the Alexandria Fire Department and the Alexandria Police Department, letting kids take a look inside their vehicles. Aside from the school supplies, kids could also win prizes during bingo and other games.

”We want our children to be successful and we don’t want the place they are in life to affect how successful they become,” said Marvinette Holly, Interim Community Services Director for the City of Alexandria. “So, we had about 40 different organizations and businesses and agencies in the community that partnered with us to make sure that our kids have what they need to start off this year successfully.”

The first day of school for Rapides Parish students is on Monday, August 8.

