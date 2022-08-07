NSU has two coordinators ready to bring a spark to the team

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -Over at NSU, they had a lot of off-season changes, hiring six new coaches including defensive coordinator Weston Glaser and offensive coordinator coach Cody Crill.

Their job was to bring a spark to this roster and so far, they have obtained the energy that was needed.

On the offensive side, coach Cody Crill is no stranger to the Southland Conference. In 2021 his offense ranked second nationally in points when he was with Incarnate Ward scoring 39.5 a game last season.

The Cardinals ranked third with yards per game racking up 487 per contest. The 2021 Walter Payton award in FCS went to the quarterback of the Cardinals who led the nation with 47 touchdown passes.

Now he has a new challenge and that’s to get the second to last offense in the conference to the top of the Southland.

On the defensive end, Weston Glaser has some work cut out for him as well, as the Demons’ defense allowed 30 points per game last year. They also gave up 170 yards on the ground and 302 yards through the air.

NSU ranked fifth out of the six teams in the conference in 2021.

Glaser has experience in the Southland as well. He played quarterback for Sam Houston, and after he graduated, he started his career on the sidelines. From 2010- 2013 he coached the Bearkats leading them to back-to-back Southland titles and reaching consecutive FCS national championship games.

Both guys know it will be a challenge to get the Demons to where they want to be, and for them, it starts with them competing on the sidelines, and they hope it trickles down to the field on Saturdays.

“Coach Glaser is a phenomenal defensive coordinator,” said Crill. “I love going against him because he puts us in a lot of tough situations that we are going to see all year. He brings the best of his guys and I have to make sure the offense has to be ready to go every practice.”

“These guys are competitive, and they don’t want to give anything up and that’s the standard,” said Glaser. “Come September we are all in this together... I’m the biggest offensive fan, I want to see as many points on that board as we can get because it will make my job a heck of a lot easier.”

The Demons will open up their season on September 3 on the road against Montana.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.