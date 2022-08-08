2019 LLWS Championship team from Louisiana unveils new exhibit at La. Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - An iconic moment in Louisiana history, now on full display at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Three years ago, one team from River Ridge, Louisiana made history at the Little League World Series becoming the first group from the state to ever win the LLWS Championship.

“Obviously being in the hall of fame for anything in Louisiana, it doesn’t matter what it is, is just a great feeling because you know you accomplished something,” said Ryan Darrah, a member of that LLWS team from Louisiana.

After losing the first game of the tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the Eastbank All-Stars rallied off the bat of Reese Roussel, who set a record with 17 hits over seven games with an insane .739 batting average. Together Roussel and the boys from down the bayou claimed that U.S. Championship after getting revenge against the team from Hawaii 9-5 and then shut out Curacao 8-0 in the LLWS Championship.

“That last out comes, and you’re standing there like I’m about to win the world series, and it kind of kicks in,” said Roussel. “Whenever you win it, it almost feels unreal. It’s like you’re in a video game or a movie, but it’s one of the best feelings in the world.”

Now on display at the museum in Natchitoches are some of the team’s favorite items from their championship run; from the jerseys and bats they used, to baseball cards with their faces on it, to even an M&M box they had when they took a flight on Air Force One.

“We’re a small team from Louisiana in New Orleans coming out on top with the last out,” said Darrah. “It’s a great feeling.”

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser hosted the ceremony at the museum for the players and their families. Each player was also given a certificate to celebrate their achievements.

The LLWS Championship run will be on display at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Museum through July of 2023.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.