Colfax man arrested for sending explicit photos to Concordia minor
The suspect was recently hired in the Grant Parish school district
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Colfax man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sending explicit photos to a minor in Concordia Parish.
The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Bradly J. Dyer, 26, of Colfax, was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles.
Along with the photos, CPSO said their cyber crimes unit caught the suspect engaging in inappropriate conversations with the 15-year-old, including “dating” and “keeping the minor a secret”.
According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, Dyer was hired to work as a teacher in Grant Parish, but had not started teaching prior to his arrest.
