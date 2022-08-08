Converse man dies in Sabine Parish crash

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Converse, Louisiana was killed in a crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 174 near Louisiana Highway 483 on August 8, 2022.

Louisiana State Police said around 3 o’clock in the morning, Jack B. Dobbs, 19, was traveling west on La. HWY 174 when, for unknown reasons, he traveled off the highway into a ditch, causing his vehicle to overturn. He was thrown from the vehicle as a result.

Dobbs sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation.

